Honor Band 6 price revealed via Flipkart ahead of launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2021 6:01 pm

Latest News

Honor Band 6 will be available in three colours including Meteorite black, Sandstone grey and Coral Pink.
Honor Band 6 will soon be launching in India. Now ahead of the launch, Honor Band 6 India price has been revealed, thanks to Flipkart listing.

 

The Honor Band 6 with Pink Strap has been listed at a price of Rs 5,999 on Flipkart. The listing however currently shows 'Sold Out' message with Notify Me option to get notified when this item comes back in stock. It is yet to be seen if this is the actual price of the Honor Band 6 in India or if it just a placeholder.

The band will be available in three colours including Meteorite black, Sandstone grey and Coral Pink. The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel and a 2.5D curved glass protection. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0.

 

The Honor Band 6 comes with 10 various sports modes including outdoor running, indoor running, freestyle workout, outdoor cycling, rowing machine and more along with heart rate monitoring, women's health management, and blood oxygen monitoring.

 

The band is also waterproof up to 50 meters in depth. It comes with a 180mAh battery that supports fast charging and is rated to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage or 10 days of heavy usage on a single charge.

 

The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS and comes with features like heart rate monitor and an SpO2 ( Blood Oxygen Level Monitor). The band weighs 18grams.

Honor Band 6 launched with a 1.47-inch Amoled display

Honor's future phones to feature Google Services, CEO confirms

Honor V40 Lite announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Dimensity 800U

Honor Band 6 to soon launch in India

Latest News from Honor

