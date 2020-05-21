Advertisement

Honor 9X Pro to be available for sale today at 12 P.M via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 11:58 am

Honor 9X Pro comes with Huawei's own AppGallery instead of Google Play Services and Play Store with HUAWEI Assistant coming soon.
Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor recently launched its 9X Pro smartphone in India. Now, the phone will be available for sale via Flipkart today at 12P.M in a special Early Access Sale that will go on for 24 hours, and will end at 11:59 AM on May 22.

 

Honor 9X Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the single, 6GB + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours. The phone comes with Huawei's own AppGallery instead of Google Play Services and Play Store with HUAWEI Assistant coming soon.

There are no-cost EMI options available for the Honor 9X Pro. Also, there is a 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards on the purchase. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 3,000 discount on the purchase of Honor 9X Pro along with a free screen replacement who have registered for the early sale.

 

The Honor 9X Pro operates on the Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.

 

Honor 9X Pro features a  6.59-inch full HD+  19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by Kirin 810 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Users can further expand the storage up to 512GB by adding a microSD card. 

 

The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a 16MP popup front camera with f/2.2 aperture.


The device measures 163.1mm x 77.2mm x 8.8mm and weighs in at 206 grams. Connectivity options include dual SIM card support, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

