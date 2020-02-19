Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop global launch set for February 24

Honor 9X Pro will be its first phone to come with the HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) instead of the traditional Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Honor has announced that it has scheduled the global launch of its Honor 9X Pro and Honor MagicBook laptop on February 24. The launch event will be held in Barcelona, Spain at 6:30 pm CET (11 pm IST) and it will be live-streamed on the company's social media channels.



The company has also revealed that the Honor 9X Pro will be its first phone to come with the HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) instead of the traditional Google Mobile Services (GMS) and that it will be powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC.



Honor 9X Pro was launched in China last year. The Honor 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a notch-less design and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Kirin 810 chipset will be fueling the smartphone. The phone runs on EMUI 9.1.1 based Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C.





The Honor 9X Pro comes in two variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Both the variants have expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.



For the camera, Honor 9X Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For the front camera, the phone features a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel. The handset measures 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.



The Honor Magicbook 14 and 15 powered by AMD Ryzen SoC were announced in China in November last year. The Honor MagicBook 14 features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 2nd generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor with 2.1GHz base clock speed (turbo boost up to 3.7GHz) and Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD. It has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button.

The 56 watt-hour battery on the MagicBook 14 will be able to offer 1080P video playback for 9.5 hours, web browsing for 9.4 hours, and daily office hours for 10 hours. Software-wise, the Honor MagicBook boots Linux operating system.



The Honor MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with 2.1GHz base clock speed (turbo boost up to 3.7GHz) and Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD.



Honor MagicBook 15 runs on the Linux operating system. It measures 357.8 × 229.9 × 16.9 mm in size and weighs about 1.53Kg. The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery that can be recharged wita h 65W power adapter (USB Type C).