Honor 9A price revealed via Amazon India ahead of launch tomorrow

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 10:34 am

Honor 9A is listed in Phantom Blue colour on Amazon.
Honor 9A smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow i.e July 31. Now ahead of the launch, Honor 9A India price has been revealed, thanks to Amazon listing.

Honor 9A is listed in Phantom Blue colour on Amazon and is priced for Rs 11,999 for the 3GB+64GB storage variant. The e-commerce site is even taking orders for the smartphone. It is yet to be seen if this is the actual price of the Honor 9A in India or if it just a placeholder. The listing was first spotted by FoneArena.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in Europe. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900). The phone comes with Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options.

 

Honor 9A specifications

 

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. 

 

On the camera front, the Honor 9A is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

 

The Honor 9A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams.

 

 

