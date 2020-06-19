Advertisement

Honor 30 Lite 5G full specifications leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 3:52 pm

Latest News

Honor 30 Lite 5G is fueled by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and the phone runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS.

Honor is expected to announce the Honor 30 Lite 5G smartphone on July 4 or 5. Now ahead of the launch, the specs sheet of the Honor 30 Lite has surfaced online.

As per the leaked specs on Weibo, the Honor 30 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by MT6873 which is Dimensity 800 SoC. The RAM and storage versions have not been leaked.

Honor 30 Lite 5G is fueled by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and the phone runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS. The phone measures 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it weighs 192 grams.

The leak further tells that the phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and 2-megapixel. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is likely to be priced around 1,600 Yuan

It is speculated that the Honor 30 Lite 5G will go official with Honor X10 Max. The Honor X10 Max is reported to be equipped with a large 7.09-inch screen and it will be powered with MediaTek Dimensity 800.

Honor X10 Max with a large 7.09-inch screen, X10 Pro launching soon

Honor 9A to launch globally on June 23

A mysterious Honor smartphone appears on TENAA, could be Honor X10 Pro

Latest News from Honor

Tags: Honor 30 Lite 5G Honor 30 Lite 5G specs Honor 30 Lite 5G launch

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lava Z66 with 3GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Motorola Edge Lite reportedly in works

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite announced with Snapdragon 765G, 5100mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies