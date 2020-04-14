  • 14:15 Apr 14, 2020

Advertisement

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro+ key features, price and more tipped ahead of April 15 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 1:35 pm

Latest News

Ahead of the official launch, key features about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.
Advertisement

Honor is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro+ in China on April 15. Now, ahead of the official launch, key features about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. 

 

To start with some confirmed features, Honor official Weibo channel has revealed that the Honor 30 series will come with a fast focus technology that will help to capture fast-moving objects. Furthermore, the company has also revealed that the Honor 30 series will come with 4K ultra-dark video, AIS for image stabilisation and 1920fps super slow motion. 

 

The company has also posted two teaser video that shows the upcoming smartphone 4K video recording capabilities with AIS super video stabilisation, while the second video shows 1920fps super slow motion capture of a water balloon bursting. 

 

Advertisement

Moving on, a known tipster HonorConsumerBG revealed the pricing of Honor 30 Pro+ smartphone. The poster reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset and it will come loaded with an AMOLED display. Furthermore, the poster reveals that the smartphone will come with a 50MP quad-camera setup with Octa PD focus technology and it will also feature a periscope lens as well. 

 

Coming to the pricing, the poster reveals that the smartphone will come with a price tag of 4999 Yuan for the 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage option, 5399 yuan for 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage model and 5799 Yuan for 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it is reported that the Honor 30 series will come with a Sony IMX700 sensor, which is touted to be the industry’s biggest sensor used on a smartphone. 

 

Previously, the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 were found listed on TENAA. The listing reveals that the Honor 30 Pro will be backed by a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone will be backed by a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and it will feature a 3,900mAh battery. The phone will measure 160.3 x 73.6 x 8.63 mm and weighs 186 grams.

Honor 8A Prime launched with 6-inch waterdrop notch display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Honor Play 4T to be announced on April 9 and Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro on April 15

Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro launched with 4000mAh battery

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor 30 Honor 30 Pro+ Honor 30 leak Honor 30 Pro+ leak Honor 30 rumour Honor 30 Pro+ rumour Honor smartphones Honor

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A92s full specifications leaked on TENAA, to come with six cameras

Motorola Edge+ to be unveiled on April 22, Motorola Edge also expected

One Plus 8 Launch- Brave or Insensitive?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies