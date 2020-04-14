Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro+ key features, price and more tipped ahead of April 15 launch

Ahead of the official launch, key features about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.

Honor is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro+ in China on April 15. Now, ahead of the official launch, key features about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.

To start with some confirmed features, Honor official Weibo channel has revealed that the Honor 30 series will come with a fast focus technology that will help to capture fast-moving objects. Furthermore, the company has also revealed that the Honor 30 series will come with 4K ultra-dark video, AIS for image stabilisation and 1920fps super slow motion.

The company has also posted two teaser video that shows the upcoming smartphone 4K video recording capabilities with AIS super video stabilisation, while the second video shows 1920fps super slow motion capture of a water balloon bursting.

Moving on, a known tipster HonorConsumerBG revealed the pricing of Honor 30 Pro+ smartphone. The poster reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset and it will come loaded with an AMOLED display. Furthermore, the poster reveals that the smartphone will come with a 50MP quad-camera setup with Octa PD focus technology and it will also feature a periscope lens as well.

Coming to the pricing, the poster reveals that the smartphone will come with a price tag of 4999 Yuan for the 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage option, 5399 yuan for 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage model and 5799 Yuan for 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it is reported that the Honor 30 series will come with a Sony IMX700 sensor, which is touted to be the industry’s biggest sensor used on a smartphone.

Previously, the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 were found listed on TENAA. The listing reveals that the Honor 30 Pro will be backed by a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone will be backed by a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and it will feature a 3,900mAh battery. The phone will measure 160.3 x 73.6 x 8.63 mm and weighs 186 grams.