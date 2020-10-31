Advertisement

Honor 10X Lite announced with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 and 5,000 mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 31, 2020 11:29 am

Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio
Honor has announced Honor 10X Lite in Saudi Arabia. The phone is priced at SAR 799, which translates to Rs approx. 15,900 for its sole 4GB+128GB model. The Honor 10X Lite comes in Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green colours.

Honor 10X specifications


Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The display also has a blue light filter certified by TUV Rheinland. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which could be further expanded via a microSD card.

Honor 10X Lite comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth assist lens and 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. Inside the punch hole on the front, there is a 8-megapixel camera.
Honor 10X Lite
It is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. It does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) pre-installed. Instead, the phone ships with Huawei Mobile Services. The phone features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.5 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm and weighs 206 grams.

