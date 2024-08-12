HMD 105: Who is it For?

The HMD 105 is a no-frills feature phone designed for simplicity and reliability. It’s not a smartphone packed with cutting-edge technology, but it excels in its own niche. So, who is the ideal user for this device?

The HMD 105 can be bought by these people

Seniors and those with limited tech skills: Its user-friendly interface, large buttons, and clear display make it easy to navigate for individuals who prefer a straightforward device. While the display isn’t the brightest, it’s perfectly fine for those who’ll be mostly using the device indoors. Moreover, the keypad is backlit which also makes it convenient to identify the keys in darker environments. Then, there’s a dedicated dual-LED flashlight at the top so elderly can also use it if they have vision constraints in some environments.

Budget-conscious individuals: Offering essential features without breaking the bank, at just Rs 999, the HMD 105 is an excellent choice for those seeking affordability.

People seeking a minimalist lifestyle: For those who prioritize simplicity and want to reduce digital distractions, the HMD 105 provides a basic communication tool. It provides users with functions like regular Messages, music playback, calculator, GS Pay, which allows for UPI payments, alarm, contacts access, calendar, and Radio.

Those who prioritize battery life: With its 1000mAh battery, the HMD 105 is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, travellers, or anyone who needs a phone that can endure extended use without charging. HMD claims the device can last up to 8 days, but it was less used by us. The battery life entirely depends on how much time you spend with the device. Whatever the case may be, the device can easily last beyond two days, at the least. Because it doesn’t have a lot of things to power, even a 1000mAh removable battery is enough for the device for extended use.

Individuals in noisy environments: The device’s loud speakerphone makes it suitable for use in bustling or noisy settings. However, the quality of the earpiece isn’t the best, as it could become difficult for me at times to understand what the person on the other end was saying. Aside from that, the device also has a voice recorder function.

People who need a reliable backup phone: The HMD 105 is a compact and affordable option that can serve as a dependable backup device. Furthermore, because it’s built well and is also IP52 rated, it can withstand some amount of rugged use, including a few drops on the ground and splashes of water.

Who might not be the best fit for the HMD 105

Tech enthusiasts and early adopters: If you crave the latest features and cutting-edge technology, the HMD 105 won’t meet your expectations.

Heavy smartphone users: If you rely on a multitude of apps, social media, and internet browsing, a feature phone like the HMD 105 will fall short.

Gamers or multimedia consumers: The HMD 105 lacks the processing power and display capabilities for gaming or enjoying high-quality multimedia content. It does have a single game and that’s the iconic title called Snake, but that’s about it.

Individuals who need advanced camera features: The HMD 105 lacks any camera and is not suitable for photography enthusiasts.

Those who require frequent internet connectivity: The HMD feature phone has limited data capabilities and may not be suitable for those who need constant internet access.

The HMD 105 is a solid choice for those who prioritize simplicity, reliability, and affordability in a mobile phone. If you’re looking for a device that focuses on core phone functions and long battery life, the HMD 105 could be the perfect fit for you.