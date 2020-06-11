Advertisement

Hindi version of fact-checking COVID-19 chatbot for WhatsApp launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 3:42 pm

Latest News

The IFCN has 11 fact-checking members in India and seven of them publish content in Hindi.
Advertisement

The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) has launched the Hindi version of its global fact-checking COVID-19 chatbot for WhatsApp. The service, which was previously available in English and Spanish, was developed to combat misinformation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It allows people to easily check whether information about the coronavirus was classified as false by any of the independent fact-checkers in the CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, coordinated by the IFCN.


IFCN's bot is 100% free to use. Users should save +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number and text the word ""नमस्ते"  to get the Hindi bot started. Alternatively, users can click here to start the conversation. The bot has a very simple, short, and numerical menu. Users will  only need to text numbers to navigate through it.


WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India, where around 44% of the population understands the Hindi language. The IFCN therefore decided to translate its WhatsApp chatbot into Hindi to bust fake news around COVID-19.

The IFCN has 11 fact-checking members in India and seven of them publish content in Hindi. Jagran Group’s fact-checking unit, Vishvas News, is one of them and is coordinating the translation efforts. The Hindi chatbot offers content from Vishvas News, Fact Crescendo, India Today, Newschecker, Boom Fact Check, News Mobile and The Quint. The database available in Hindi starts with more than 250 fact-checks and will be updated daily - following the same structure of the English and the Spanish chatbots.
 
Baybars Orsek, IFCN's Director, commented: “Billions of users rely on WhatsApp to stay in touch with their friends and families every month. Since bad actors use every single platform to disseminate falsehoods, to mislead others during such troubling times, fact-checkers’ work is more important than ever. Since January, IFCN’s CoronavirusFacts Alliance has been utilizing the capacity of the fact-checking community to help users to sort truth from fiction by debunking falsehoods around the COVID-19 pandemic. The new IFCN chatbot in Hindi will allow users to search for fact checks and get connected with fact-checkers from their smartphones. The chatbot will also serve as a way to direct people to their local fact-checkers’ websites.”

Advertisement

WhatsApp and WHO create a chatbot to share reliable coronavirus info

WhatsApp bot to prevent COVID-19 fake content launched

How to use Whatsapp chatbot to check fake information?

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp WhatsApp chatbot WhatsApp chatbot for coronavirus coronavirus information fake news WhatsApp fake news WhatsApp Messenger

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio introduces a single sign-in system called Jio SecureID

Twitter will ask users to read the article before Retweeting it

Say Namaste video conferencing app now comes to Android - How it works

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies