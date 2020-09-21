Advertisement

HIFIMAN BW200 wireless in-ear headphones launched in India for Rs 1999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 4:21 pm

HIFIMAN BW200 headphones will be available in India in Black colour.
HIFIMAN has introduced a new around-the-neck tangle-free magnetic Bluetooth headphone BW200 in India. The BW200 around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones will be available in India in Black colour and will be sold via Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Headphonezone.in and Theaudiostore.in for Rs 1,999.

The BW200 is an ultra-lightweight 65g in-ear headphone that features bass-driven dynamic drivers, delivering a deep, robust bass response. HIFIMAN claims a battery life of 12 hours for the BW200, and it features quick charging support. It is IPX4 water-resistant, capable of standing up to sweat and dust without adversely affecting the headphone.

The BW200 features an in-line control module with a built-in microphone on one end, and a battery compartment on the other to maintain proper weight balance when in use. The headphone includes HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Bluetooth profiles, allowing users to control music via three buttons easily.

The BW200 has in-line controls with a built-in microphone that allows easy music controls over its Bluetooth 4.1 connection. Also, users can pair the HIFIMAN BW200 with up to eight Bluetooth-compatible devices for seamless integration with a variety of sources for instant “recognition” every time the headphone is within range of a previously paired device.

The in-ear buds sport an ergonomic design with tangle-free wires to ensure all-day wearing. They come with extra pairs of soft silicone eartips designed for a comfortable and snug fit. The BW200 is compatible with all Android and iOS devices.

The earbuds also feature built-in magnets that help clasp the buds together when they are not in use, restricting the BW200 from falling off, or for carrying around, thus keeping them safe, and making them highly portable to carry in your pocket, purse or backpack.

Purnachandra Samal, Sales Director-India, HIFIMAN, said: “The HIFIMAN BW200 is exclusive to the Indian market. It is designed for Indian consumers who appreciate deep bass and crystal-clear highs that are part of their favourite music. When you add its 12-hour battery life and IPX4 protection from dust and sweat, it’s clear that HIFIMAN BW200 is the choice for active music lovers who demand the best value for their investment.”

