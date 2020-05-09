Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale to soon start in India on Flipkart

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is a Flipkart Unique product, which means it will be a Flipkart exclusive device in India.

Advertisement

Apple recently launched its new iPhone named iPhone SE 2020 and announced its India prices as well. But there was no word on the availability of the device in India. Now it has been revealed that Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale will soon start in India via Flipkart.

The iPhone SE 2020 is teased on Flipkart with the ‘Notify Me’ button. One can register on ‘Notify Me’ to receive real-time updates like availability, pricing, offers and more on the device on Flipkart.



As of now, this is only available on the Flipkart mobile app. Also, Apple iPhone SE 2020 is a Flipkart Unique product, which means it will be a Flipkart exclusive device in India.



The smartphone will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base model with 64GB. The 128GB and 256GB storage versions are priced at Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively. It comes in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED colours.





Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10. The phone uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone. The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. The sensor also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and it is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps and 60 fps. For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie sensor with 1080p HD video recording.



Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports 3GB RAM and packs an 1821 mAh battery. The phone also has wireless charging support. The iPhone SE 2020 features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box.



Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi calling, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS, and a Lightning port. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams.





Advertisement