Here are the Specs of Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra

A new leak has shed light on the detailed specs of Galaxy S25 series smartphones including the vanilla model, Ultra model, and the Plus model. The official press renders have also surfaced online, giving us our final look at the devices only a couple of weeks ahead of the launch event.

Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+: Specifications

The specs of Galaxy S25 include (via Android Headlines) a 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz – 120Hz. The Galaxy S25+ on the other hand has a 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The devices run on Android 15 with One UI 7 and will receive 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

As for the optics, they’ll have a 50MP primary rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, paired with a 12MP 120-degree ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, OIS. There’s a 12MP sensor on the front for selfies. The devices are IP68 rated also. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11be (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

The Galaxy S25 has a 4000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging while the S25+ has a 4900mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. Both of them support Qi wireless charging as well and have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with stereo speakers also.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Eye comfort shield. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Gorilla Gorilla Armor protects this panel.

It comes with 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM options and various storage options including 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 200 MP primary wide camera with dual pixel AF, f/1.7 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 aperture, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x Optical Zoom support, OIS, f/3.4 Aperture and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, OIS and f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 12MP front sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

As for the software, the S25 Ultra runs on OneUI 7.0 based on Android 15. Further, S25 Ultra will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates. Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S25 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi Direct and a USB-C port also.