Here Are All The New Gemini App Features Available to Use For Free

Google recently announced a set of new Gemini app features available to use for free. Some of these features were earlier limited to Gemini Advanced users, such as Gems, Deep Research on 2.0 Flash Thinking, and more. Google has also announced a new “Personalisation” feature for Gemini and here’s how it works.

Firstly, Google has rolled out an upgraded version of its 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model that supports added features like file upload. This model, which is trained to break down prompts into a series of steps to strengthen its reasoning capabilities and deliver better responses, now has better efficiency and speed.

And now, Gemini Advanced users will have access to a 1M token context window with 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, enabling you to solve more complex problems than before by exploring and analyzing large amounts of information.

One of the new Gemini app features available for everyone for free is Deep Research with the upgraded Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. Deep Research was earlier powered by the older 1.5 Pro model. This enhances Gemini’s capabilities across all research stages — from planning and searching to reasoning, analyzing and reporting — creating higher-quality, multi-page reports that are more detailed and insightful.

Gemini now shows its thoughts while it browses the web, giving you a real-time look into how it’s going about solving your research task. By pairing Deep Research with this new model, Google expects the quality of reports to keep getting even better.

Anyone will be able to try Deep Research across the globe in 45+ languages; just select Deep Research in the new prompt bar or model drop-down. Gemini users can try Deep Research a few times a month at no cost, and Gemini Advanced users get expanded access to the feature.

Google is also rolling out a new experimental capability in Gemini called “Personalisation.” With personalization, Gemini connects with your Google apps and services, beginning with Search, to deliver responses that are even more tailored to your individual needs. For example, you can ask Gemini for restaurant recommendations and it will reference your recent food-related searches, or ask for travel advice and Gemini will respond based on destinations you’ve previously searched.

To enable this, select Personalization (experimental) from the model drop-down. You remain in control of your Search history and can always disconnect it from Gemini after enabling.

Now, starting in English, additional apps that connect to Gemini — including Calendar, Notes, Tasks and Photos — are becoming available on 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. With this thinking model, Gemini can better tackle complex requests like prompts that involve multiple apps, because the new model can better reason over the overall request, break it down into distinct steps, and assess its own progress as it goes. So in one single prompt, you can ask Gemini: “Look up an easy cookie recipe on YouTube, add the ingredients to my shopping list and find me grocery stores that are still open nearby.”

Google will also add Google Photos to the list of apps that Gemini can interact with in the coming weeks to enable the ‘Ask Photos’ feature it announced last year. With it, you can easily ask for help based on your pictures. For example, Gemini can look at photos from your recent trip and create a travel itinerary based on the places you visited, or you can ask Gemini to recall information – like when your driver’s license expires.

One of the other new Gemini app features available for everyone for free is Gems in the Gemini app. Just go to the “Gems manager” on desktop, write instructions, give it a name and then chat with it whenever you want. You can also upload files when creating a custom Gem, so it can reference even more helpful information.