Helix launches Metalfit 3.0 Smartwatch in India

The Helix brand under the Timex Group has launched the Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch range thay comes with multiple features like SpO2 tracking, Activity Tracking, Metal Case, Sports Mode, Music Control, Camera Control, and more. The smartwatch has a square dial with a single button on the right.

The Helix Metalfit 3.0 has been launched at a price of Rs 3,995. The watch is available for purchase from Helix’s own website. The smartwatch comes with a bunch of health related features such as Continuous Heart Rate Monitor, Sp02 Monitor, Activity tracking and sleep tracking. Apart from this, the watch comes with Bluetooth Calling support and has Temperature sensor as well.

Furthermore, the watch is IP67 water and dust resistant. Apart from that, if you are looking for a smartwatch that isn’t so expensive, you can opt for Pebble Cosmos Max which is priced at Rs 2,999.

The Pebble Watch sports a 1.81” Full HD display with a square dial, smoothened edges and high-definition fonts. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch with multi-dial selection sports a crown rotation button aside the zinc alloy body.

Even as the IP67 waterproof certification makes it suitable for the rainy season, the watch has a unique Auto Speaker Cleaner which uses an audio tone to clean the moisture in the smartwatch that clogs it after getting wet.

The Cosmos Max is powered with the 5.1 Bluetooth low-energy chip and comes along with AI-enabled Voice Assistant. Besides, it is loaded with a number of features and modes such as Do not Disturb, Raise to Wake and All-day Heart Rate Test.