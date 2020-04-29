Advertisement

HBO Max to make its way to Apple devices

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 29, 2020 1:33 pm

Latest News

HBO Max will be available for Apple Devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) from 27th May. The service will be integrated into the Apple TV app.
WarnerMedia has announced that its new streaming service- HBO Max will be available for Apple Devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) from 27th May. The service will be integrated into the Apple TV app.

 

HBO Max will be replacing its current HBO Now streaming platform. Users who are billed through the App Store or through Apple TV Channels for HBO Now will be upgraded automatically to HBO Max at no additional fees. New customers can subscribe to HBO Max via in-app purchase with a monthly subscription fee of $14.99.

IOS devices will be able to use the integration with the Apple TV app however, Apple TV users ( Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K). Owners of older Apple TV models ( second and third generation) will have to Airplay content from their Apple device to their Apple TV.

 

HBO max plans on maximizing its reach by being compatible with Apple’s ecosystem. This also benefits users as everything will be in a more unified manner. HBO Max, however, will compete with Apple’s own Apple TV+ streaming platform.

 

At launch, HBO will offer a ton of content with an extensive 100-year-old library. It will stream shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “The sesame street”, “Game Of Thrones”, “Westworld”. Being a part of Warner Media, it will also stream DC movies such as “Wonder Woman”, “Justice League” and more. It will also stream some original content like new Looney Tunes cartoons, Anna Kendrick's "Love Life," YouTuber LaurDIY's "Craftopia," and the "Not Too Late Show with Elmo."

 

 

Man of Steel game for iOS, Android due on June 14

Latest News from Warner Bros

