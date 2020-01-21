  • 14:25 Jan 21, 2020

Havit neckband with 12 hrs battery launched in India for Rs 1299

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2020 12:29 pm

Havit, an electronics brand has announced the launch of its first offering in India - Havit i37. The wireless headset is priced at Rs 1299 and it offers excellent audio sound quality, attributes smart and stylish look with impressive features. It will be available on Amazon and Flipkart.  The neckband carries 1-year warranty against any manufacturing defects

Havit i37 features dynamic speaker and Bluetooth 5.0 that ensures super-stable transmission speed, higher compatibility, instant pairing and lower latency. It delivers strong audio performance, with robust bass and bright highs and HiFi stereo sound performance.

Available in black, white and red color, the Havit i37 features a cable that connects the earpieces. Embedded with in-built remote enables the user take/ end calls, skip and pause tracks and control volume on the go without the hassle of reaching out to the device.

The earpieces are lightweight and make a strong seal in the canal, provided you get the right eartips in place. The neckband is designed to give you the snuggest fit making sure the headset stays put when you are running, cycling, exercising etc.

The Havit i37 is rated IPX5 for sweat and dust resistance making it ideal for workouts and daily usage. The earphone comes with the magnetic earbuds, that prevents tangling of wires as the magnetic panels of the earbuds lock together when not in use.

Engineered with a premium Li-ion battery & exclusive power management technology, the headset offers 10 hours of music playback and 12 hours back of time talk, 180 hours of standby.

The earphone comes with the voice assistant support with Google and Siri, which allows easy operation so that the user can control the device through voice commands.

