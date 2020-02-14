  • 16:53 Feb 14, 2020

Advertisement

Gupshup partners with Xiaomi to enable Smart SMS in MIUI

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 4:24 pm

Latest News

The update with the new features is live in the latest version of MIUI 11, available across MIUI smartphones.
Advertisement

Gupshup, a smart messaging platform has partnered with Xiaomi to provide smart SMS in MIUI's messaging app. The advanced AI powered features enable automated classification and smart visualization of messages helping users to manage their messaging inbox more efficiently.

The update with the new features is live in the latest version of MIUI 11, available across MIUI smartphones. To update your smartphone, go to Settings > About device > System Updates > Check for updates.

 

The AI-powered software processes the plain text messages and displays them as structured, actionable, easy-to-read cards. The cards are then displayed using pre-designed templates to highlight key information.

The company claims that the software enabling the smart SMS runs independently and sends no data externally thereby protecting user privacy and providing further data security.

A pre-designed templates include package tracking, debit or credit transaction, flight information, one-time password, movie ticket, etc."

Advertisement


"Gupshup is committed to bringing the best smart messaging experience to smartphone mobile users, particularly those that enable them to simplify their lives," said Beerud Sheth, CEO, Gupshup. "We're happy to be partnering with Xiaomi, whose premium devices are once again ahead of the technology curve and making lives efficient for millions of Mi Fans."

Commenting on the partnership, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India said, "We are extremely happy to bring Gupshup onboard and provide an improved messaging experience to all our users. MIUI has been built and customized especially for the Indian audience over the last five years. It not only tries to deliver the best user experience but also takes user feedback very seriously and incorporates it at regular intervals. We are sure that our Mi Fans and users will see value in the smart visualizations and a more interactive SMS proposition with Gupshup's assistance."

Xiaomi delays the global launch of Mi 10 after MWC 2020 gets canceled

Xiaomi to launch a new audio product on February 17

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro launched with 108MP quad camera setup, Snapdragon 865

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 launched for Rs 399

Redmi Note 8 price hiked in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature 90Hz AMOLED display, 50W fast charging support

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei gets another 45 days extension

Samsung Galaxy A20s price slashed in India

Nokia 2.3 gets a price cut in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies