GST Rate Effect: Vivo V17, S1 Pro, U20 and more smartphone prices hiked

After Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme and Poco, Vivo has now also announced the new prices of its smartphones. The prices have now been increased as GST rates for several products including mobile phones have been from 12% to 18% applicable from April 1st, 2020.



Vivo has hiked the prices of various smartphones which includes the recently launched Vivo V17, S1 Pro and Vivo U20 as well.



The new MOP of Vivo Y91i for the 2GB + 32GB variant is Rs 7,990 which is an increase of Rs 1000 from the earlier Rs 6,990. The 3GB + 32GB variant is now priced at Rs Rs 8,990 as against it previous price of Rs 7,990.



The Vivo S1 4GB + 128GB variant will be available at Rs 17,990, followed by the 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB at Rs 19,990. All the Vivo S1 models earlier retailed at Rs 15,990, Rs 17,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively.



The Vivo Y11 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will be priced at Rs 9,990 as against its previous price of Rs 8,990 and the Vivo Y12 with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 10,990 as against its previous price of Rs 9,990.



Vivo Y15 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will now cost Rs 12,990 instead of Rs 11,990. The Vivo Y19 is now available for Rs 14,990 for the 4GB/128GB storage variant instead of Rs 13,990.



Vivo U20 8GB+128GB model that was launched recently is now priced at Rs 19,990 instead of Rs 21,990. Lastly, the Vivo S1 Pro 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 20,990 instead of Rs 18,990. The Vivo V17 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 24,990 as against its original price of Rs 22,990.