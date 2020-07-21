Advertisement

Google to read and translate text via Google Assistant on KaiOS

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 3:21 pm

Latest News

The Google Lens feature was introduced at Google I/O in 2019, and it has now been integrated into KaiOS phones with Google Assistant.

Google is now bringing a new feature to KaiOS users in India. From today, Google is bringing Google Lens to the millions of Google Assistant users on KaiOS devices in India.

The KaiOS software runs on popular budget phones like the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 in the country. Within Google Assistant, KaiOS users can now use Google Lens to read, translate and define words in the real word.

The Google Lens feature was introduced at Google I/O in 2019, and it has now been integrated into KaiOS phones with Google Assistant. With Lens, you can point your camera at text you see and translate it into more than 100 languages. Lens can even speak the words out loud in your preferred language.



From Assistant, KaiOS users can now click the camera icon to simply point their phone at real-world text (like a product label, street sign, or document, for example,) and have it read back in their preferred language, translated, or defined. You have to just long press the center button from the home screen to get started with Assistant.

It is currently available for English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Tamil, and will soon be available in Kannada and Gujarati. Users can simply press the right soft key once within Assistant to access and use this feature.

Dual Screen Chromebook in the making?

How to enable Dark Mode for Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android Smartphones

Google for India: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India

Google For India 2020 virtual event: How to watch livestream, what to expect and more

Google Nest smart speaker teased

Google to provide quick facts about searched images in form of Knowledge Graph

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Nord pricing leaked ahead of today’s launch

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with OnePlus Buds Integration, new clock styles

Samsung Galaxy M31s - What we know so far

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies