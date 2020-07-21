Google to read and translate text via Google Assistant on KaiOS

The Google Lens feature was introduced at Google I/O in 2019, and it has now been integrated into KaiOS phones with Google Assistant.

Google is now bringing a new feature to KaiOS users in India. From today, Google is bringing Google Lens to the millions of Google Assistant users on KaiOS devices in India.



The KaiOS software runs on popular budget phones like the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 in the country. Within Google Assistant, KaiOS users can now use Google Lens to read, translate and define words in the real word.



The Google Lens feature was introduced at Google I/O in 2019, and it has now been integrated into KaiOS phones with Google Assistant. With Lens, you can point your camera at text you see and translate it into more than 100 languages. Lens can even speak the words out loud in your preferred language.





From Assistant, KaiOS users can now click the camera icon to simply point their phone at real-world text (like a product label, street sign, or document, for example,) and have it read back in their preferred language, translated, or defined. You have to just long press the center button from the home screen to get started with Assistant.



It is currently available for English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Tamil, and will soon be available in Kannada and Gujarati. Users can simply press the right soft key once within Assistant to access and use this feature.