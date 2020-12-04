Google to let people share apps through 'Nearby Share' soon

Google will soon allow people to share apps through its 'Nearby Share' feature.

Google's nearby share is a useful tool with which people can share files with each other without having a particular app. It works similar to Apple's Air Drop functionality and Google is announcing a new update for the same.

Now, one will be able to share even apps with the help of nearby sharing, without having a cellular or wifi connection. “Simply open Google Play, go to the ‘Share Apps’ menu in the ‘My Apps & Games,’ select the apps you want to share, and let your friend accept the incoming apps,” Google said in a blog post.

Currently, 'nearby share' works on devices with Android Marshmallow (6.0) or above. Google hasn't revealed any additional details if app sharing would need anything extra to work but presumably, it should work similar to how nearby share works.

Google has said that Nearby Share with apps will begin rolling out in the coming weeks.

Read More: Google Maps enabling businesses to directly message their customers within the Maps application

How to use Nearby Share

If you don't know how to use nearby share, you can try to share a file from the gallery or the file manager, and then tap on 'Nearby Share' to take a look at how the functionality works.

When the receiving end has entered into the receiver mode, the sender will see the name of the recipient in the 'Nearby Share' menu and he/she can tap on the name, and once the recipient accepts the request, the person can send the desired file.

One can also choose to send and receive files anonymously. They can also choose which contacts (all, selected, or none) are able to immediately see you when you want to share a file.