Google to launch Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on September 30

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G's black colour will launch on September 30 followed by white Pixel 4a 5G's in October

Google's upcoming upper mid-range devices, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G could be launched on September 30 according to a Tweet by Jon Prosser, one of the popular tipsters. The Pixel 5 will have two colours - black and Green, and the Pixel 4a 5G will also be made available in two colours - black and white. The black coloured Pixel 4a 5G will be launched alongside the Pixel 5.

However, the white Pixel 4a 5G will be made available later in October. Google has not yet revealed the launch date of its upcoming phones; however, Google France, a couple of days ago revealed the day on which the pre-orders start, that is October 8.

Recently, Google Pixel 5 was spotted on AI-benchmarking website, rocking a Snapdragon 765G SoC which left most of the tech enthusiasts wondering about its authenticity. Google surely is aiming high in the upper mid-range market with its exceptional software experience and camera(s).

Both the phones, the 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 5G (Which could have been a great OnePlus Nord competitor) will not be available in India which is sad. However, the Pixel 4a 4G will arrive in India in October. A price tag of $349 roughly translates to Rs 26,000 which could be a really good price for what it has to offer.

The Pixel 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 730G coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone doesn't miss out on a lot of important features like the headphone jack, and exceptional cameras. Even though the display tech is OLED, the 4a has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The display, however, has a hole punch.