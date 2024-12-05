Google Releases Undo Device Backup Setting in Google Photos

Google is rolling out an Undo device backup setting in Google Photos where you can quickly remove all of the backed up photos on Google Photos from a particular device without deleting them from the device itself. The feature is rolling out to Google Photos on iOS as of now.

Announced via a Google Support page, Google says that it understand that sometimes, a user might change their mind or that they might not want all of their photos on their device backed up anymore, which resulted in the rollout of the new Undo device backup setting in Google Photos.

The settings gives users the ability to remove all of the photos and videos that are currently found on their device in Google Photos — without also deleting those photos and videos off of your device. To make use of the setting, follow the steps below:

Open the Google Photos app. At the top, tap your Profile picture or Initial and then Google Photos settings, and then Backup. To view the off-screen items below, scroll. Tap Undo backup for this device. Next to “I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos,” check the box. Tap Delete Google Photos backup.

The photos and videos will remain on your device even after the backup from Google Photos is deleted. After you delete your Google Photos backup, Backup will be turned off automatically on that device. This feature is rolling out to iOS users now and will be available on Android soon.

Meanwhile, Google Photos recently got updated with the ‘Updates’ page, which replaced the ‘Sharing’ page that showed users all the notifications of what is being shared in the albums they are a part of. One can access Updates by tapping on the bell icon at the top right. The Updates page is chronologically organised, and you can view your incoming activity from today, yesterday, this week, this month, last month, and beyond.