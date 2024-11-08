Google Photos gets New Feature: Updates Page

Google is launching a new Updates page in Google Photos, which the company claims will make it easier than ever to catch up on new activities. This new feature hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet and may take weeks to appear on your device. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The new Updates page in Google Photos replaces the current ‘Sharing’ page that shows you all the notifications of what is being shared in the albums you are a part of. You can access Updates by tapping on the bell icon at the top right. The Updates page is chronologically organised, and you can view your incoming activity from today, yesterday, this week, this month, last month, and beyond.

Google said that the aim is to streamline how you can view recent activity with an interface that makes albums, groups, and conversations more accessible. It has also added shortcuts for each activity to access albums and conversations on one page.

The Updates page in Google Photos also makes collaboration and connection effortless. You will get notified whenever there is a new interaction with your content. You can find the following in the Updates page:

Updates to a shared album

Updates to a conversation

Updates to a group conversation

Partner sharing updates

Memory updates

Storage updates

Then, you can also access shared albums from Collections. In addition, you’ll get notified when there is new activity in your conversations, like when someone adds you to an existing conversation or when you receive new photos. You can access your conversations anytime through notifications and Updates. If you want to view all of your conversations, you can find them through Photos settings, which is also accessible through the Menu in Updates.

Google adds that the Updates page is now rolling out to all Android and iOS Google Photos App users. If you can’t find the Updates page yet, you can check back over the coming weeks. We have already received the Updates page in Google Photos on multiple devices.