Google Releases Model Switcher in Gemini App on iPhone for 2.0 Flash

Days after Google updated the Gemini app on Android to add the model switcher, the same has been added in the Gemini app on iPhone as well. The model switcher in Gemini App on iPhone allows Apple users to make use of the latest Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model by Google.

Google Gemini app has been updated for iPhone with version 1.2024.4970016 which has added the model picker at the top of the screen. Once you tap on it, you are presented with the same options available on Android, including Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 1.5 Flash, and Gemini 2.0 Flash. With this, Apple users will get an “even more helpful Gemini assistant.”

Gemini 2.0 Flash builds on the success of 1.5 Flash, which the company states has been the most popular model with developers. Notably, 2.0 Flash outperforms 1.5 Pro on key benchmarks at twice the speed. In addition to supporting multimodal inputs like images, video, and audio, 2.0 Flash now supports multimodal outputs like natively generated images mixed with text and steerable text-to-speech (TTS) multilingual audio. It can also natively call tools like Google Search, code execution, and third-party user-defined functions.

Aside from the model switcher in Gemini app on iPhone, the update also brings other additions such as: