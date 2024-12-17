Gemini Model Switcher Now Available in Android App

Google is now rolling out the Gemini Model switcher in the Google Gemini Android app, as it had promised last week during the launch of Gemini 2.0. The new model switcher will allow users to cycle through various Gemini models according to the prompts they want to give to the AI assistant.

The Gemini model switcher is now available in the Google app beta with version 15.50.37.ve.arm64 on our Find X8 Pro. Once you open Gemini in full screen on your Android phone, there’s a new drop-down menu at the top (an arrow alongside Gemini Advanced) to tap on. When you open it, you’ll see three options to choose from, including Gemini 1.5 Pro, 1.5 Flash, and 2.0 Flash (Experimental) which is the latest model from Google.

The Gemini model switcher was announced last week. Notably, Gemini 2.0 Flash outperforms 1.5 Pro on key benchmarks at twice the speed. 2.0 Flash also comes with new capabilities. In addition to supporting multimodal inputs like images, video, and audio, 2.0 Flash now supports multimodal outputs like natively generated images mixed with text and steerable text-to-speech (TTS) multilingual audio. It can also natively call tools like Google Search, code execution, and third-party user-defined functions.

Read More: Google Tests Gemini-backed Help Me Create Feature in Google Docs

“With this new model, users can experience an even more helpful Gemini assistant,” says the brand. Early next year, Google will expand Gemini 2.0 to more Google products.

Gemini 2.0 Flash’s native user interface action-capabilities, along with other improvements like multimodal reasoning, long context understanding, complex instruction following and planning, compositional function-calling, native tool use and improved latency, all work in concert to enable a new class of agentic experiences.