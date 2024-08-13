Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Google debuted a slew of new hardware today, including the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Alongside, the US-based manufacturer also launched the Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds in India. The Pixel Watch, for the first time, is being offered in two sizes, including 41mm and 45mm to suit all wrist sizes.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Price, Features

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has been launched in two sizes, where the 41mm version costs Rs 39,900 while the 45mm model costs Rs 43,900. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Both sizes are available in a Matte Black Aluminium Case with an Obsidian Active Band and Polished Silver Aluminium Case with a Porcelain Active Band. The 45 mm watch is also available in Matte Hazel Aluminium Case with a Hazel Active Band, and the 41 mm model comes in Champagne Gold Aluminium Case with a Hazel Active Band as well as Polished Silver Aluminium Case with a Rose Quartz Active Band. Availability details of the device will be shared later for India.

As for the features, the Pixel Watch 3 comes with over 16% smaller bezels, and has a larger active screen area compared to the Pixel Watch 2 – over 10% more screen on the 41 mm watch and 40% more on the 45 mm size. The Actua display is now 2x brighter with up to 2000 nits of brightness, and it dims to as low as 1 nit in always-on display. The Refresh Rate dynamically adjusts between 1 and 60 Hz for more responsive performance and power efficiency.

The Pixel Watch 3 has launched with a comprehensive running experience designed to help you plan, perform and progress your running routine, according to Google. Next, your readiness score is now more responsive and personalised to you, using your sleep, resting heart rate and heart rate variability to better reflect your body’s state of recovery. Plus with Fitbit Premium, get personalised, AI-powered run recommendations based on your goals and readiness, and target load.

The Pixel Watch 3 also comes with the all-new Morning Brief feature. Each morning, it delivers a summary of your most important health and fitness metrics, such as information about how you slept, your readiness score, progress towards your weekly exercise goal, and if any of your health metrics – like heart rate variability, breathing rate or SpO2 – are out of your personal range. Plus it shares other information like the weather.

It further gets Google ecosystem features where one can pause a show, turn up the volume or change the channel with Google TV remote on-wrist. You can also control your Pixel phone camera for selfies, group shots and astrophotography with Night Sight, or record a memo or song on the go using the Pixel Recorder app, then access the recording on your watch or phone. Plus one can also access Google Maps, even while offline.

With Pixel Watch 3, you get 24 hours of battery with an always-on display, or up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode from a full charge without compromising health, fitness and safety features. Your wearable will automatically go into Battery Saver mode when it hits 15%, helping extend its battery life until you can get to a charger. And the Pixel Watch 3 automatically detects sleep and enables bedtime mode, turning off notifications and always-on display to allow disruption-free rest while conserving battery for a full night of sleep tracking.

With fast charging, the Pixel Watch 3 41 mm charges 20% faster than before.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Price, Availability

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are priced at Rs 22,900 and will be available via Flipkart for purchase in shades including Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe, and Hot Pink. The availability date for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be revealed later by Google India.

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with a twist-to-adjust stabiliser when you’re exercising to lock your Pixel Buds Pro 2 securely in your ear, or adjust in the other direction for added comfort. The buds pack a new in-house audio chip from Google called Tensor A1. The Tensor A1 chip is built for advanced audio processing and Google AI, according to the brand. It processes audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound to adapt to you and your environment, cancels twice as much noise2 and helps deliver clear calls.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature 11 mm drivers for powerful bass and a new high-frequency chamber for smooth treble. Multi-path processing on the Tensor A1 chip adds an additional signal path for music. The Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 2.0 adapts to your environment up to 3 million times per second, and adapts to your ear to cancel up to twice as much noise as before. By expanding the Frequency range, Silent Seal 2.0 also cancels a wider range of noises, including even higher frequencies.

Updated algorithms on the buds reduce noise in even more settings, allowing you to clearly hear the voice of the other person during calls as the buds cancel out their ambient sounds too. With Conversation Detection, Pixel Buds Pro 2 use AI to tell when you start speaking. Your music gets paused and the earbuds switch to Transparency mode. When the conversation ends, the music resumes automatically, going back to Active Noise Cancellation without requiring any action from the user.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 support the new Find My Device network, so that you can find your earbuds’ precise location on a map. You can also seamlessly switch audio from watching a movie or show on your Pixel phone to listening to your running playlist on your watch. It also supports features spatial audio with head tracking.