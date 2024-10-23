Google Pixel 9a Camera Specs Leaked: Check What’s to Come

Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series a couple of months back with two new handsets including the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9a also seems to be in works at Google and a new leak has detailed its camera specs. Here’s what you should expect from the Google Pixel 9a camera specs.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 9a camera specs include a 48-megapixel main sensor, ditching the 64-megapixel primary sensor which was used in the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a. Moreover, the publication reports that the 48-megapixel sensor is likely the same sensor that is included in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Google Pixel 9a should have a two-camera setup on the rear, where the secondary camera could use an ultra-wide angle sensor that remains the same as previous Pixel A-series models, which is a 13-megapixel one. The front-facing camera also uses the same 13-megapixel sensor.

Although the ultrawide and front-facing cameras use the same Sensors as last year, the primary camera has received a significant upgrade. Despite having a lower Resolution sensor, it is expected to produce better photos due to the larger pixel size being utilized. The report, however, doesn’t detail what exact sensor Google will be using in the Pixel 9a.

In addition, the Google Pixel 9a will also include the “Add Me” feature, first introduced with the Pixel 9 series in August. This AI-powered feature lets you seamlessly insert yourself into group photos with friends or family, eliminating the need to ask someone else to take the picture.

The renders and launch timeline for the Pixel 9a have already leaked in the past. The leaked renders suggest the Pixel 9a will also replace the rear camera bar for a regular pill-shaped module that would sit flushed with the rear panel. As for the launch timeline, the Google Pixel 9a could debut next year by mid-March.