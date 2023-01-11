Google Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6A users on Android 13 Beta get 5G support: Report

Google is one of the biggest manufacturers out there and yet, its flagship smartphones have been lacking 5G support in India until now. A new report states that the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 6A are now getting 5G support in India via the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update. An official statement from Google also confirms as to when users can expect a stable update with 5G support that would be rolled out for everyone.

The report from TelecomTalk says that Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro owners who have installed the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their smartphones are able to connect to Jio and Airtel 5G networks in India.

However, as its a beta update, you may not want to install it on your primary device unless you are in dire need of 5G. This is because beta updates usually have bugs which can impact the overall functionality of the smartphone and thereby affect your daily workflow.

Read More: Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: No more a Pixelated future for Google

For those who are not wanting to install the beta version, you will have to wait a couple of months more. “In an official statement sent out to us, Google assures that a 5G-enabling OTA update is coming sometime in Q1 2023”, said GSMArena. For those unaware, Google was supposed to rollout this update back in December but the company seems to have missed its deadline by a considerable margin.

In India, the Google Pixel 6a supports 19 5G bands and is the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 22 5G bands. In related news to Google, the brand’s whole Pixel lineup till 2025 was leaked recently. Pixel lineup for 2024 is said to include the Pixel 8a that should be the toned down version of the Pixel 8 series which will supposedly debut later this year.