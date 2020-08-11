Google Pixel 5 key specs leaked online ahead of launch

Ahead of the launch, key details of the Google Pixel 5 has been leaked online.

Google revealed that it will be launching Google Pixel 5 and the 5G variant of Pixel 4A will launch later this year. Now, ahead of launch, key details of the Google Pixel 5 has been leaked online.

As per a report by Mysmartprice, Google Pixel 5 has been spotted on the AI Benchmark website. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will be loaded with an 8GB of RAM. For your reference, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This means that Google is moving out of the premium segment and it will focus on the mid-range segment with its Pixel lineup. That said, no other information about Pixel 5 is available at the moment.

Previously, it was reported that Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G will be launched in the month of October. As per a report by 9to5Google, a reader from France spotted the official launch date of the upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 smartphones. The French version of the announcement revealed that the smartphones will be available for pre-orders from October 8, 2020.

This makes sense as the company also hold its hardware event in the month of October. The company is expected to announce the latest Google Pixel 5 smartphone during an event in October along with a new Android TV dongle and it might also introduce a successor of Google Home.

Meanwhile, Google has also discontinued the latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones in less than a year since its launch. The Verge reported that Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL has been discontinued in the US and the Google Store has sold all the units through its inventory.