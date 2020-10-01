Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G launched, India will not get them

The new devices by Google, Pixel 5 and 4A 5G have been launched and this year's Pixels aren't in the flagship boat.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G have been finally launched by Google at the online 'Launch Night In' event it held last night. The new Pixels which are 5G ready smartphones will not come to India. The Pixel 4a is priced at $499 while the Pixel 5 starts at $699. The specs remain just as rumoured.

Pixel 5

Advertisement

The new Pixel 5 has a 6-inch OLED w/ hole-punch camera display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and has 90Hz refresh rate. The device has Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G which means that this year's Pixel isn't a flagship as it was expected since quite a while. Google is targeting a wider audience this time with less price. Coming back to the specifications, it has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage and runs on Stock Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Read More: Chromecast with Google TV launched

It has a dual-camera setup on the rear with 12.2MP f.1.7 with 77° FOV primary lens also supporting OIS & EIS. The secondary camera is a 16MP f/2.2 wide-angle shooter with 107° FOV. The Front-facing camera is an 8MP f/2 hole-punch shooter with 83° FOV.

The device comes with a 4080mAh battery which supports USB PD 18W charging and the device also has support for wireless charging even though it has an aluminium back. This is the first one as Wireless charging is only supported on devices with a glass back.

The device also supports reverse wireless charging.

Google is also ditching the Soli Radar Face Detection tech with its Pixel 5 and is sticking to the rear fingerprint scanner.

The phone is IP68 rated making it water-resistant. We have 5G & LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 as connectivity options.

The device is priced at $699 (approx Rs 51,000) and comes in Green and Black colours. The device will be available starting 15th October. As confirmed earlier, the Pixel 5 won't be making its way to India.

Pixel 4A 5G

It was already suspected and confirmed by Google months back that Pixel 4A's bumped up version will also be launching with the Pixel 5 and now it has arrived.

The 4a 5G has a bigger 6.2-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340 x 1080.

The device has a plastic body and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The phone also has a headphone jack which the Pixel 5 doesn't.

The device is backed by a 3885mAh with 18W USB PD wired charging. Coming to the cameras, the primary lens is a 12.2MP f.1.7 with 77° FOV and supports OIS & EIS. The Secondary camera is a 16MP f/2.2 wide-angle shooter with 107° FOV. The Front-facing camera is an 8MP f/2 hole-punch shooter with 83° FOV.

The cameras on both the devices are exactly the same which means even the cheaper 4A 5G will give you the exact same photos as the Pixel 5.

The phone doesn't have any IP rating. We have 5G & LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 as connectivity options. We have a Pixel Imprint Fingerprint scanner on the back same as Pixel 5.

The device is priced at $499 (Approx Rs 36,000) and is available in black colour. The device will be available starting 19th November. Indian pricing for the same hasn't been revealed yet. As confirmed earlier, the Pixel 4A 5G won't be making its way to India.

Although, it has been confirmed by Google that the Pixel 4A will arrive in India on 17th October through a tweet which was a reply to one of the queries.