Google Pay starts rolling out NFC-based card payments in India

The new feature would help Google to initiate tokenized payments cards.

Google has reportedly started rolling out NFC-backed credit and debit cards as a payment method in India. The new feature would help Google to initiate tokenized payments cards.

As per a report by Android Police, Google Pay has been rolling out support for adding debit and credit cards. Users need to verify their card by entering the OTP they get from the bank to add their card on the application. Once the user registers the feature, Google Pay will bring tap and pay functionality that can be used with any NFC-enabled smartphone to make touchless payments via NFC-powered terminals.

The feature was introduced last year during the Google For India event. The company introduced tokenized cards on Google Pay. This provides a secure way to pay for things using a digital token on your phone rather than the actual card number. Tokenized cards on Google Pay will be rolling out in the next few weeks with Visa cards for HDFC, Axis, Kotak and Standard Chartered banks. However, that didn’t happen and the brand has now started rolling out the tokenized cards on its payment platform Google Pay.

