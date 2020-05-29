Google offers Dunzo delivery through Google Pay - How it works

Google is the latest technology giant to enter the delivery service in India over the past few months.

Google has entered the delivery service in India without launching a new service or app for that matter. The company is using its payment app Google Pay to partner with delivery startup Dunzo, allowing people to get items, grocery delivered at their doorstep. Google's interest in the segment is understandable during the lockdown since most people are unable to venture out to get daily essentials. By allowing e-commerce companies to operate as essential service, the Indian government has opened by delivery gates for a slew of companies who've never been part of this market. And Google is the latest one to join the ranks.

The feature is available in the form of Sport service on Google Pay. To get deliveries done via Dunzo, here's what you need to do.

- Open the Google Pay app

- Scroll down to Business section and click on Explore

- On this page, click on the Spots on Google Pay option

- You will see a list of services available through the app

- Click on Dunzo to open new window and order items/grocery for delivery

Since the service works through Google Pay app, it's likely that you can make a payment option only using Google's service. As you might recall, Google had invested in Dunzo sometime back, offering them a minor share in the company. Amazon is also entering the delivery space, starting off with its food delivery in select parts of Bengaluru right now.

Google's already made the headlines this week, after the country's antitrust probe has received a complaint about the company's anti-competitive practice with its payment app Google Pay. The company has been allegedly promoting its app and giving less visibility to its rivals, abusing its market share superiority in the country.