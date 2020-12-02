Advertisement

Google Maps introduces Community Feed for better local recommendations

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 1:53 pm

Google Maps has introduced a new feature called 'Community Feed' that will show better recommendations in the area from local sources.

Google is introducing a Community Feed in Google Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. 

 

The feed shows you the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by local experts and people you follow as well as food and drink merchants, and articles from publishers. The Community Feed feature can be found inside the Explore Tab in Google Maps. 

 

'The community feed in Google Maps makes it easier to discover things to do and places to go', the Google Blog post read. 

 

One can browse the feed for top recommendations of things to do from Google Maps users in that area. By panning and zooming the map, one can find helpful information for almost any location in the world, thanks to contributions from in-the-know locals.  

 

Google explains the same with an example stating, 'if you’ve marked an interest in healthy food or Greek cuisine in your Google Maps food and drink preferences, you’ll see more recommendations, photos and business posts for that type of dining'.

 

Google Feed not only helps users but also helps local businesses connect with their customers. Now, more people can see if a local business is offering a new service, has a limited time specialty or opened outdoor seating. 

 

The feature is now rolling out globally to Android and iOS users. 

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

