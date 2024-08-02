Google Maps Gets Redesigned Bottom Bar in Android: What’s New?

Google Maps has redesigned yet another element in its app on Android, and this time, it’s the bottom bar. The new update is aimed at simplifying the bottom bar to make it less cluttered and make options more easily accessible. Here’s what exactly the redesign in Google Maps in Android offers.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google Maps is reducing its tabs from five to three, removing the Go and Updates tabs in the bottom bar with only “Explore,” “You,” and “Contribute” tabs remaining. The Explore tab remains unchanged, while the Go tab’s functionality is now integrated as “Saved trips” under Your lists in the center feed. Further, the “Saved” tab has been renamed to the “You” tab, while still offering the same functionality as before.

Old UI (left), New UI (right)

In addition, Notifications and Messages from the old Updates tab have been relocated to the top-right corner, with Following already included in Explore. Additionally, Google has removed the search bar from this view.

The new redesigned bottom bar in Google Maps on Android comes shortly after it got the Sheets UI. The new sheets in the UI, with their more rounded corners, display the map more prominently, highlighting the background layer. This redesign not only helps preserve context while navigating the App but also gives Google Maps a lighter appearance.

Meanwhile, Google Maps got a load of new features specifically tailored for India last week. These new features are designed to make journeys more efficient and sustainable, powered by AI and local partnerships. These innovations in Maps, as per Google, address unique mobility needs of India, including navigating narrow roads, flyover indication, locating EV charging stations, and booking metro tickets in collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri in newer regions. One of the most anticipated features was Flyover callouts, which helps you anticipate upcoming flyovers and prepare ahead of time to get onto the flyover.