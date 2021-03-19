Advertisement

Google launches Threadit, a TikTok-like tool for work

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 12:20 pm

Google has launched a new tool for organizations that will help them be more efficient while working remotely
Google Threadit is a new tool by Google that will help you get more efficient while you work remotely. This tool enables the users to send recorded videos of short duration to team members for communication on progress of work and other project-related matters. 

 

The duration of the videos will be like that of those found on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Threadit is available from your browser or as a Chrome extension, and helps you say and show more with a video message than with an email or chat. It can be used to show each other progress, ask questions or request feedback without needing to coordinate schedules. 

 

Google Threadit

Threadit also gives users with more time to think, do more focused work, and the eventual meetings that do take place are then more efficient. 

 

To use Threadit, you can simply speak straight to the camera or share your screen. One can record as many short clips as they'd like, and Threadit will stitch them all together into one cohesive video message. After you are done sending the message, anyone can reply with their own video message when they’re ready. 

 

Google Threadit-1

 

Threadit also helped employees work on their time zones. “I'd send a Threadit to my colleagues in Japan during my normal working hours in Seattle; they'd respond during the hours that worked for them in Tokyo. Threadit helped us feel like we were working together in person, even though we were responding at different times from across the world — it built connections that email couldn't. The best part? Nobody had to get up early or stay up late,” Keller Smith, Founder and General Manager, Threadit, explained in a bog post.

 

Thread it icon

 

You can access Threadit directly from your web browser or mobile device. If you get the Chrome extension, you can record yourself and anything on your screen at any time, even from within Gmail. You can send a Threadit to anyone by simply sharing the link where no download is necessary.  

 

The feature is now available for everyone to try through the Chrome extension. 

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

