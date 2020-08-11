Google introduces People Cards in India: Here’s what you need to know

The feature will allow users to showcase their business, passion or portfolio when people search for the user on Google.

Advertisement

Google has announced the launch of new People Cards in India. The feature will allow users to showcase their business, passion or portfolio when people search for the user on Google.

People Cards are kind of virtual visiting cards that can help a user to be found easily on the internet. Users can simply create a People Card on Search option and highlight information like existing website, social profiles, location etc and one can also add a phone number and email address. The company claims that the feature has been launched to allow users to have a public profile on Google Search and it is aimed to provide helpful and reliable information to the public.

How to create People Cards on Google Search?

Advertisement

The process is fairly simple and users need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Sign in to your Google account and then type add me to Search

Step 2: Users will see a prompt to add themselves on Google Search and users then need to select the image, add a description, links to their websites and social media profiles, phone number if required and email ID. Once done, your People Card will be created

Google has revealed that it has applied some protections to ensure reliable information is present on the cards. The company says that each user will be allowed to create a People Card and this should be authenticated with a Google account and phone. Furthermore, users can remove or edit information on the People Card anytime they want. The People Card will be visible on mobile.