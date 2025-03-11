Google Introduces Gemini-Powered Add to Calendar Shortcut in Gmail

Google is adding a new Gemini-powered Add to Calendar shortcut in Gmail where Gemini will be able to detect calendar-related events in an e-mail and will show the user a button to automatically add that event to the Google Calendar. Here’s everything to know about the new feature that’ll work through Gemini in Gmail.

“In addition to asking Gemini in Gmail to perform calendar related actions or answer questions about your calendar, you can now add an event to your calendar directly from an email,” said Google in a Workspace Updates blog post. With this update, Gemini will automatically detect calendar related content in your email and an “Add to calendar” button will appear. Upon clicking this option, the side panel in Gmail will open to confirm the event has been added to your calendar.

A few points to note about the feature include:

This feature is only available in English and on web at this time.

The “Add to calendar” button will not appear for emails with already extracted events (like restaurants, flights, etc.).

A calendar event created via the “Add to calendar” button will not include other guests.

The extended rollout of the feature began on March 10, with expected completion by mid April 2025. The Gemini-powered Add to Calendar shortcut in Gmail will be available for the following Google Workspace accounts:

Business Starter, Standard, and Plus

Starter, Standard, and Plus Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus

Starter, Standard, and Plus Customers with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on

or add-on Google One AI Premium

Meanwhile, Google introduced new AI features last week to make the search experience on its platform better than ever, including a new AI Mode in Search as well as upgaded AI Overviews with Gemini 2.0. This new Search mode expands what AI Overviews can do with more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities so you can get help with even your toughest questions.