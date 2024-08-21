Gemini in Gmail Can Now Polish Up Your Rought Notes in Drafts

Gemini in Gmail can be a life-saver for those who have to regularly form long e-mails and Google is updating it with two new features. One of the new features called Polish allows the user to ask Gemini to refine the rough notes in their Gmail Drafts and convert them into a full-fledged professional e-mail.

As announced on a Google Workspace blog, Google is introducing two new Gemini in Gmail updates to help you draft emails even faster:

Help me write and Refine my draft shortcuts on Android and iOS devices

A new option for Help me write that polishes emails drafts on web and mobile devices

On mobile, when an email draft is empty, the “Help me write” shortcut now appears in the body of the email. When selected, it will open the full Help me write experience. Google adds that when 12+ words are present in an email draft, the ​​“Refine my draft” shortcut will be shown below the email content to indicate that there are options available to Polish, Formalize, Elaborate, or Shorten your draft, or Write a new draft. The menu can be triggered simply by swiping right on “Refine my draft.” The Help me write and Refine my draft shortcuts are available now on Android and iOS.

When using Gemini to refine emails, users can choose from the following options: Formalize, Elaborate and Shorten and the newly added Polish option. Available on web and mobile, the Polish feature powered by Gemini in Gmail can effortlessly refine your emails, saving you time.

“For example, if you enter rough notes into a draft, Gemini can turn the content into a completely formal draft, ready for you to review in one click,” said Google. The option for Help me write to polish email drafts is available now on web, Android and iOS.

The new features are available for those with a Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, or a Google One AI Premium account.