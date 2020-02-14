  • 16:52 Feb 14, 2020

Advertisement

Google Gboard brings Emoji Kitchen feature

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 3:24 pm

Latest News

One can join the Gboard Beta programme to use this feature right now.
Advertisement

Google has announced the launch of a new feature to its popular keyboard application, Gboard. Dubbed as Emoji Kitchen, the new feature is rolling out to all Gboard users on Android. One can join the Gboard Beta programme to use this feature right now. 

 

The new feature can be used on various communication applications including Gmail, Messages by Google, Messenger, Snapchat, Telegram, WhatsApp and more. With this feature, Gboard on Android takes user’s favourite emoji and mixes them into customised stickers. In order to use this feature, one can tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers, which is crafted by the designers at Google. 

 

So, for example, if you tap on cowboy hat emoji, one will see monkey cowboy, ghost cowboy, laughing cowboy, kissy cowboy, in love cowboy, pleading cowboy and pensive cowboy. 

 

Advertisement

“Emoji have been around long enough that people want to play with them like we do with words—mashing them together, turning nouns into verbs, breaking them apart to create entirely new concepts. Language is infinitely creative just like art and music, and with Emoji Kitchen, your phone’s keyboard becomes an even richer canvas for expression,” the company said in a statement. 

 

Previously, the company revealed new features for Google Maps. The company has revealed that the updated Google Maps app is available starting from today for Android and iOS devices. The newly redesigned application focuses on five tabs: Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates. The Explore tab will provide information, rating, reviews and more for about 200 million places around the world including local restaurants, city landmarks and more.

Google Search now makes it easier to make mobile prepaid recharge in India

Google Maps turns 15, introduces new design, features and more

How to enable two-step verification on google

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Telegram brings People Nearby 2.0, new stickers and emojis on Valentine’s Day

How to enable two-step verification on google

How to set up two-factor authentication on Facebook

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies