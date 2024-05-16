Google Fortifies Data Security in Android, Thwarting Thieves’ Attempts

To help keep your device and your data safe before, during and after a theft attempt, Google is introducing a new suite of advanced theft protection features thereby enhancing data security. These features will be rolling out through Google Play services updates later this year to the billions of devices running Android 10+, with some features available in Android 15.

Enhanced data protection

With the introduction of Android 15, Google will prevent the device from setting up in case it detects the device has been stolen. If a thief forces a reset of the stolen device, they’re not able to set it up again without knowing your device or Google account credentials. This renders a stolen device unsellable, reducing incentives for phone theft.

Private Space has also been introduced to keep your data secure under an additional layer of security if you are running on Android 15 OS. Then, disabling Find My Device or extending screen timeout now requires your PIN, Password or biometric authentication.

Enhanced authentication protections will be available to select devices later this year, where it will require Biometrics for accessing and changing critical Google account and device settings, like changing your PIN, disabling theft protection or accessing Passkeys, from an untrusted location.

Automatic phone lock in case of theft

In case your device gets stolen, Google is introducing “Theft Detection Lock” in Android for maintaining data security. Theft Detection Lock is a new feature that uses Google AI to sense if someone snatches your phone from your hand and tries to run, bike or drive away. If a common motion associated with theft is detected, your phone screen quickly locks – which helps keep thieves from easily accessing your data.

If a thief tries to disconnect your phone for prolonged periods of time, Offline Device Lock will automatically lock your screen to help protect your data even when your device is offline or in other words, not connected to Mobile Data or internet. Android can also recognize other signs that your device may be in the wrong hands. For example, it will lock your device screen when excessive failed authentication attempts are made.

Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock will be available to Android 10+ devices through a Google Play services update later this year.

Read More: Google Borrows Secure Folder Feature From Samsung, Calls It “Private Space” In Android 15

Improved Remote Lock

With this update to Android’s security features, you’ll be able to lock the screen of your phone with just your phone number and a quick security challenge using any device. This buys you time to recover your account details and access additional helpful options in Find My Device, including sending a full factory reset command to completely wipe the device.

Remote Lock will be available to Android 10+ devices through a Google Play services update later this year. Find My Device is available on Android 5+ devices.