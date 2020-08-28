Advertisement

Google Duo is coming to Android TV as a beta

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 11:21 am

Latest News

Google is soon bringing its video calling app, the Google Duo to Android TV in the coming weeks. The app can be downloaded on TV's that have an in-built camera, but also on those that don't have one as by connecting an external USB camera, it will work. Google Duo is also said to be replaced by Google Meet in Future.

Google, on Thursday, revealed in a blog post that they will be releasing a Google Duo Beta for Android TV. The video calling app will easily start to work on those Android TVs that have a built-in camera and one can easily initiate the call with friends or family. 

 

"We also want to make video calling your friends and family better, too. In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks", Google said in the blog post. 

 Google Duo on TV

 

Even if your TV doesn't have a built-in camera, you can connect another camera through USB and that will work too. Now you can have a video call with your friends or family even while sitting or lying around on your bed without having to fiddle around with your phone. 

 

While Google is also said to replace Duo with its own app Google Meet, which is a more professional and work-related video call app, it is great that Google is adding new features to Duo constantly and also bringing it to other platforms like the Android TV.


Google to Replace Duo with Meet

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Canon cameras support automatic backup to Google Photos

How to use the Arts and Culture Application by Google?

TikTok loses its boss in US

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies