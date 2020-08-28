Google Duo is coming to Android TV as a beta

Google is soon bringing its video calling app, the Google Duo to Android TV in the coming weeks. The app can be downloaded on TV's that have an in-built camera, but also on those that don't have one as by connecting an external USB camera, it will work. Google Duo is also said to be replaced by Google Meet in Future.

Google, on Thursday, revealed in a blog post that they will be releasing a Google Duo Beta for Android TV. The video calling app will easily start to work on those Android TVs that have a built-in camera and one can easily initiate the call with friends or family.

"We also want to make video calling your friends and family better, too. In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks", Google said in the blog post.

Even if your TV doesn't have a built-in camera, you can connect another camera through USB and that will work too. Now you can have a video call with your friends or family even while sitting or lying around on your bed without having to fiddle around with your phone.

While Google is also said to replace Duo with its own app Google Meet, which is a more professional and work-related video call app, it is great that Google is adding new features to Duo constantly and also bringing it to other platforms like the Android TV.

