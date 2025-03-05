Google Details March 2025 Pixel Drop Features: Know Details

Google has released the March 2025 Pixel Drop for its Pixel devices and has also detailed its features including some new AI enhancements, support for images with people in Pixel Studio, along with a lot more. Here are all the details about the new update for Google Pixel devices.

With the March 2025 Pixel Drop, Gemini Live is getting an upgrade. Google has made improvements in understanding and multilingual conversation with Gemini 2.0 Flash. Now, you can speak to Gemini Live in any combination of over 45 languages without having to change your language setting. Further, multimodal capabilities in Gemini Live which rolled out for Pixel 9 series earlier this year, are now rolling out to all Pixel 6 and newer and Pixel Fold devices.

And in the coming weeks, you’ll be able to interact with Gemini Live through live video and screen sharing with Gemini Advanced. Then, the new suggestions feature in Pixel Screenshots will now automatically suggest screenshots to add to your collections. You can also now use the Pixel Screenshots App with your work profile, so you can easily organize receipts from client dinners, expense reports and more.

In addition, you can now create unique images of people to share with your friends and family in Pixel Studio. Next, users in Germany and Japan can experience new AI features such as Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, Pixel AI weather reports and Pollen tracker in the Weather app. Japanese speakers will also get AI-powered summaries in the Recorder app.

Scam Detection, which was limited to phone calls on Pixel devices, is now available in Google Messages with the March 2025 Pixel Drop. Powered by Gemini Nano, Scam Detection protects you from fraud with on-device AI while keeping your conversations private to you. In Google Messages, it uses on-device AI to flag conversational text patterns commonly associated with scams, so it can identify messages that seem harmless, but turn dangerous over time. You’ll receive a real-time warning so you can easily block and report the conversation.

Additionally, Google is expanding Satellite SOS to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe and Canada so you can stay connected to emergency services, even if you don’t have cellular or Wi-Fi.

Further, Google says users can now use Find My Device to share their live location with their friends and family,. You can share your location with someone in the app’s settings, and they’ll be able to see you on the move. And your friends and family can share their location with you, too.

Google has also enhanced the Dual Screen Preview feature on the Pixel fold devices, which now supports video recording. And Pixel 9 Pro Fold users can now use Add Me with Dual Screen Preview as well. There’s also a new Connected Cameras feature, where you can connect your Pixel to another camera — like a GoPro or another Pixel phone — and use the cameras on all these devices to stream to social media platforms from different angles.

Then there’s a new voice-to-type feature with Gboard’s new Voice Toolbar so you can effortlessly type without needing access to the full keyboard on your Pixel phone.

Now, you can personalise your Pixel’s modes to adapt to your life. You can easily activate your modes by swiping down from the top of your screen and exploring customizations for situations like Driving, Bedtime and Do Not Disturb.

New Features for Pixel Watch

Google, earlier last year, debuted a first-of-its-kind feature on the Pixel Watch 3 called Loss of Pulse detection. The feature recently received U.S. FDA clearance, allowing Google to expand this feature to people in the U.S. beginning at the end of this month.

Next, Pixel Watch 3 has added on-device menstrual tracking so you can conveniently log periods, view cycle status or predict your next period in the Fitbit app straight from your wrist.

Your Pixel Watch now tracks your steps with greater precision and accuracy by better recognizing when you deviate from a typical walking pattern, like pushing a shopping cart or wheelchair, jogging with a stroller or hiking with poles. The improved algorithm ensures that not only are your steps accurately counted toward your daily goal, but that you’ll get reliable insights into your daily activities.

Auto-bedtime Mode (launched with Pixel Watch 3) is now expanding to Pixel Watch 2 to automatically detect when you fall asleep and turn off your watch face and disable notifications to minimize distractions. Auto-bedtime Mode helps conserve your battery overnight, so you don’t miss out on your valuable sleep tracking, and it senses when you wake up and turns Bedtime Mode off.

Now, if there are any recordings on your older phone or Pixel Watch, you can transfer them to your current Pixel phone and they’ll be transcribed automatically in the Recorder app.

Finally, you can now also manage your favorite audio content with new actions on Pixel Watch to fast forward and rewind, adjust playback speed or control playback queue.

The March 2025 Pixel Drop begins rolling out today for all supported Pixel devices and will continue over the next few weeks.