Google Chrome OS update pulled down due to performance issues

Google rolled out the Chrome OS update at the end of June. However, a few days after the update, the company has pulled back the latest Google Chrome OS update.

Chromebook users reported various bugs after the update. After installing this update, the users experienced performance issues on their laptops. Further, when Google paused the update, users could not access Linux containers that allow the installation of Linux applications.

Issues

Google released the version 91.0.4472.147 update on June 30 with a host of features, security updates and bug fixes. Now, after the update, Android Police notes that users submitted screenshots of the Diagnostics app. The users started reporting performance degradation as some processes caused the CPU to remain at 100 percent usage.

As reported by Chrome Unboxed, the Linux installer checks if you’re running the latest version of the OS before it runs. Since version x.147 is no longer available, Chromebooks showed they were at the latest version – version 91.0.4472.114. In fact, it is the version of the previous update that rolled out on June 18. Hence, you can’t install Linux on the current release of Chrome OS 91 right now.

Google has now acknowledged the bug after users reported it. But the reason for the issues caused by the update is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Google Chrome will now provide warnings for risky downloads and extensions. In addition, Google rolled out new features last month to help Enhanced Safe Browsing users better choose their extensions and offer additional protection against downloading malicious files on the web.

Enhanced Safe Browsing will now offer additional protection when installing a new extension from the Chrome Web Store. In addition, a dialogue will now appear to inform users if an extension they are about to install is not a part of the list of extensions trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing.