Google bans six apps on Play Store

Google bans six apps from the Play Store that were affected by the Joker Malware

Advertisement

Privacy breaches and Security risks have become a daily activity in the tech world. And yet, another breach is being faced by Android users, but Google has come to the rescue.

Google recently banned 6 apps on Play Store that were secretly installing hidden spyware and premium dialers on to the Android devices that installed those apps.

The malware behind the breach is 'Joker'. Yes you heard it right. The 'Joker Malware' can prove to be very dangerous for your devices if it successfully achieves for which it has been planted for.

Advertisement

The security team at Pradeo are the ones who discovered the breach and identified 6 apps as a threat. These apps were Safety AppLock, Convenient Scanner 2, Emoji Wallpaper, Push Message - Texting & SMS, FingerTip Gamebox, and Separate Doc Scanner.

If you can find any of these apps on your phone, you should uninstall those right away.

"Joker is a malicious bot (categorized as Fleeceware) whose main activity is to simulate clicks and intercept SMS to subscribe to unwanted paid premium services unbeknownst to users.

"By using as little code as possible and thoroughly hiding it, Joker generates a very discreet footprint that can be tricky to detect."

"Pradeo once again identified infected applications on Google Play, showing the store's struggle to prevent malicious activities on its platform.", Roxane Suau of Pradeo said in a blog statement.

