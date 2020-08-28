Google announces updates to Google Assistant Snapshot

With Snapshot, users will now see a summary of other important tasks right at the top—things like reminders for upcoming birthdays and holidays.

Google introduced Google Assistant Snapshot two years ago. Now Google has announced a few updates to Google Assistant Snapshot feature making it more helpful, and proactive, in keeping you ahead of your upcoming tasks while also providing you with recommended activities and more. The update is being rolled out for both Android and iOS devices.



With Snapshot, users will now see a summary of other important tasks right at the top—things like reminders for upcoming birthdays and holidays. Your Snapshot will adjust based on the time of day and your interactions with Google Assistant. For example, in the morning you will see a card about your commute, weather, to-dos and top headlines.



Snapshot will also begin showing tailored recommendations based on the user’s preferences for recipes, podcasts and even nearby restaurants that deliver. Just tap to check out new recipes you may want to try. You’ll also see recipe recommendations during different times of the day.



To access Snapshot, users previously needed to activate the Assistant screen and click the icon on the bottom left corner. Now, Google added a shortcut where users can simply say “Hey Google, show me my day” and the Assistant will bring up the snapshot screen. This functionality is live for those using English as their default language and will continue to roll out to additional languages in the coming months.