Google Drops AI Mode Labs Waitlist, Adds New Product and Place Cards

Google has dropped the AI mode labs waitlist after introducing it last month. Aside from that, Google is also adding new features to AI mode including place and product cards which will help users get information at a glance. The company is also adding AI mode history on the web.

As stated in a blog post, “You’ll begin to see visual place and product cards in AI Mode with the ability to tap to get more details.” For local spots, like restaurants, salons, and stores, you can quickly see info like ratings, reviews, and opening hours, and if you’re looking for a product, you’ll see shoppable options with real-time prices (including the latest promotions), images, shipping details, and local inventory.

Further, based on your search for any product, “AI Mode will give you a comprehensive breakdown of recommended products that fit your budget, along with product details and links to retailers.” The new visual product and place cards in AI mode will roll out over rhe coming week.

Google is also dropping AI mode labs waitlist. It says that it is starting a limited test outside of Labs. “In the coming weeks, a small percentage of people in the U.S. will see the AI Mode tab in Search, and we’ll continue to incorporate feedback into the experience,” said the company.

Finally, the company is adding AI mode history on the web so you can pick up where you left off. “Just click the new left-side panel to get to your past searches — each topic will include the info that AI Mode already found for you, and you can ask follow-up questions or take your next steps.”