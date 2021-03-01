Advertisement

Gionee Max Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 2:10 pm

Gionee Max Pro will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from March 8.
Gionee has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Gionee Max Pro, with a huge with 6000mAh battery in India. The latest smartphone from Gionee comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the single 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant.

Gionee Max Pro will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from March 8. The phone comes in Red, Royal Blue and Black colour options.

 

Gionee Max Pro Specifications


Coming to the specifications, the Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ ifull-view display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 2.5D Curved Glass. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core 1.6GHz processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. The rear camera supports time lapse, HRD mode, bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies.


The Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6000mAh battery. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning that you can charge other devices with Gionee Max Pro. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, GPS and micro USB port.

