Gionee Max confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery

Gionee Max budget smartphone has already been confirmed to launch in India on August 25. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has been confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery.



As per the details revealed by Flipkart listing, the Gionee Max with 5000mAh battery will offer up to 28 days standby, up to 24 hours of music playback, over 9 hours of video playback, 42 hours of calling and up to 12 hours of gaming.





Gionee Max will be available on Flipkart and will be priced under Rs 6,000. It will feature a waterdrop notch screen for the selfie camera. There are large bottom bezels around the display, especially for the chin. It is likely to come with an HD+ screen.



The upcoming Gionee smartphone will be launched at 2 PM IST on August 25. Flipkart will be revealing more Gionee Max specifications in the coming days.



Gionee has been absent from the Indian smartphone market for almost a year now. The company last launched Gionee F9 Plus in India in September last year however Gionee has been launching smartphones in China. The company also launched the Gionee Smart Life smartwatch to India in September.

Gionee last smartphone launched in China was Gionee K6 in May this year. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 799 Yuan (approx. Rs 8,440) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 899 Yuan (approx. Rs 9,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.