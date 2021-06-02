Advertisement

Gionee M15 goes official with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5,100mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 11:34 am

The Gionee M15 is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate.
Gionee has announced the launch of a new smartphone in Nigeria dubbed as Gionee M15. The smartphone comes with a price tag of NGN 90,800 (around Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for NGN 106,200 (roughly Rs. 18,700). It comes in Dazzling Black and Magic Green colours.

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage which can be further expanded using micro SD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro shots and depth sensors. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The Gionee M15 features a 5100mAh battery that has support for 18W rapid charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at back.

On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

