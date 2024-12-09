Google Tests Gemini-backed Help Me Create Feature in Google Docs

Google is testing a new Gemini-backed Help Me Create feature in Google Docs. This feature can help users create documents from scratch in Google Docs with proper formatting. It is an extension of the existing ‘Help me write’ feature available in Gmail.
As per a Google support page, one can use the Help Me Create feature in Google Docs to create formatted documents from scratch. Based on your existing Workspace files (“@ filename”), you can create:
- Vacation itineraries and more
- Proposals
- Project trackers
- Brainstorm documents
- Blog posts
- Press releases
- Campaign briefs
- Menus for dinner parties
- Family newsletters
This feature is available as part of Gemini for Google Workspace Alpha and as part of Google’s early access testing program, Google Workspace Labs. Google further notes that this feature is rolling out gradually and may not be available for all yet. It’s currently available only on desktop and in a new, blank document.
Help me Create Feature in Google Docs: How it Works
- On your computer, open a document in Google Docs.
- In the document, click File > New > Help me create.
- In the window that opens, enter a prompt that describes your document. To get ideas for new prompts, explore the suggested prompt tiles or click Shuffle
- If you want to add related documents, next to the prompt, enter the “@” symbol.
- To generate a document, click Next.
Once you submit your request and all related documents, Docs will generate:
- A document with images or cover images.
- A document with different styles based on your prompt.
As of now, the Help Me Create feature in Google Docs cannot:
- Help me create currently incorporate web search results or content from your Workspace files (unless explicitly mentioned using @filename).
- Help me create doesn’t currently generate cover or inline images of people.
- Help me create is limited to content extraction from other Workspace files and doesn’t include structure or style.