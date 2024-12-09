Google Tests Gemini-backed Help Me Create Feature in Google Docs

Google is testing a new Gemini-backed Help Me Create feature in Google Docs. This feature can help users create documents from scratch in Google Docs with proper formatting. It is an extension of the existing ‘Help me write’ feature available in Gmail.

As per a Google support page, one can use the Help Me Create feature in Google Docs to create formatted documents from scratch. Based on your existing Workspace files (“@ filename”), you can create:

Vacation itineraries and more

Proposals

Project trackers

Brainstorm documents

Blog posts

Press releases

Campaign briefs

Menus for dinner parties

Family newsletters

This feature is available as part of Gemini for Google Workspace Alpha and as part of Google’s early access testing program, Google Workspace Labs. Google further notes that this feature is rolling out gradually and may not be available for all yet. It’s currently available only on desktop and in a new, blank document.

Help me Create Feature in Google Docs: How it Works

On your computer, open a document in Google Docs. In the document, click File > New > Help me create. In the window that opens, enter a prompt that describes your document. To get ideas for new prompts, explore the suggested prompt tiles or click Shuffle If you want to add related documents, next to the prompt, enter the “@” symbol. To generate a document, click Next.

Once you submit your request and all related documents, Docs will generate:

A document with images or cover images.

A document with different styles based on your prompt.

As of now, the Help Me Create feature in Google Docs cannot: